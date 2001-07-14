Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches to treating complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today reported topline results from the Phase 2a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID.

Long COVID is a persistent and growing challenge of the pandemic, affecting an estimated one hundred million patients worldwide with fatigue as the most common symptom reported. The recent Congressional subcommittee on Long COVID stated that one million Americans have been pushed out of work due to Long COVID. Additionally, it was stated that Long COVID contributed to approximately $1 trillion in lost earnings and $529 billion in increased medical spending.

We believe effective treatment of this complex and often debilitating disease requires addressing the underlying dysregulation of multiple biological pathways. Given the lack of therapeutic options for Long COVID patients and based on our understanding of AXA1125’s positive impact on mitochondrial function, bioenergetics, and inflammation, Axcella conducted a placebo-controlled interventional study in collaboration with clinical researchers at University of Oxford as an exploratory trial to test the hypothesis that administration of AXA1125 could ameliorate fatigue symptoms of Long COVID. Bill Hinshaw, CEO of Axcella, remarked, “At Axcella, once we understood we had a potential Long COVID intervention we acted rapidly to test the hypothesis that we could address the high and growing need that exists for patients living with debilitating Long COVID fatigue. We are delighted to report that we have meaningful clinical results as well as an increased understanding on the best endpoints for future, potentially registrational studies and look forward to engaging with the regulatory authorities around the next steps in clinical development.”

Since established endpoints for Long COVID do not exist, the study incorporated multiple endpoints for prioritization, selection, and use in a future registration trial to assess the effects of AXA1125 compared to placebo in subjects with moderate to severe fatigue. Safety and tolerability were also studied.

In the study, 41 subjects were enrolled and randomized to receive either 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 (N=21) or a matched placebo (N=20) in two divided doses for 28 days, with a one-week safety follow-up period. All 41 subjects who started the study remained in the study to completion. Endpoints included phosphocreatine recovery time (PCr τ ) following moderate exercise as assessed by 31P-magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), which was included to assess mitochondrial function, and most importantly, clinically relevant endpoints including self-reported mental and physical fatigue as assessed by the Chalder Fatigue Questionnaire (CFQ-11), 6 minute walk test (6MWT) as well as serum lactate levels. The CFQ-11 is a validated patient reported outcome measure of fatigue that has been used in measuring patient impact in fatigue states such as chronic fatigue syndrome.

Subjects who received AXA1125 had improvements in measures of mental and physical fatigue that were both highly statistically significant and clinically relevant compared to those who received placebo. Mean changes in total, physical and mental scores in the CFQ-11 versus placebo were -4.30 (p=0.0039), -2.94 (p=0.0097) and -1.32 (p=0.0097), respectively. Clinically meaningful shifts in the severity of physical and mental fatigue were also noted in subjects who received AXA1125 compared to those who received placebo. There was a statistically significant correlation of improvement in fatigue score and greater distance achieved in the 6MWT (p=0.0027), an objective measure of physical ability, only observed in subjects who received AXA1125.

Baseline PCr τ among all subjects was significantly higher and had a higher degree of inter-subject variability (92.46 Seconds +35.3 Seconds) than previously reported in the literature. These findings support the hypothesis that there is significant mitochondrial dysfunction in these patients but limits the utility of this parameter in a clinical trial. There was no significant difference on the primary outcome measure of PCr τ following moderate exercise between subjects receiving AXA1125 and placebo. There was a notable trend toward significant improvement in serum lactate levels after a 6MWT in AXA1125 subjects (p=0.0730). AXA1125 was safe and well tolerated with no significant adverse events reported by study subjects.

“The statistically significant improvement in reported mental and physical fatigue among study participants receiving AXA1125 is a very encouraging finding for Long COVID patients, who often experience extreme and constant fatigue throughout their day,” said study leader, Dr. Betty Raman, Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

Karim Azer PhD, Axcella’s VP, Platform and Discovery stated, “The results of this trial encourage us to further evaluate the multi-targeted effects of AXA1125 on mitochondrial and related biomarkers to advance our understanding of the benefits AXA1125 delivers to Long COVID patients. Preliminary analysis including mitochondrial, inflammatory, and endothelial environment biomarker work provides additional data strengthening the core rationale for AXA-1125’s compelling clinical benefits.”

Dr. Jason Maley, Director of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Critical Illness and COVID-19 Survivorship Program, remarked that, “This is the first pharmaceutical agent to demonstrate improved outcomes for patients with Long COVIDin a randomized controlled trial and suggests that AXA1125 may play an important part in the long-term treatment of these patients as they seek to return to the life they had before the infection. On behalf of the innumerable patients urgently seeking therapies for the debilitating symptoms of Long COVID, I am excited to see the continued development of AXA1125.”

