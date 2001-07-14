FranklinCovey (NYSE%3A+FC), the most trusted leadership company in the world, today announced the launch of its newest module, Fundamental+Beliefs+of+Trust+%26amp%3B+Inspire+Leaders. It offers leaders at all levels a framework of beliefs to transform their leadership style from “Command & Control” to “Trust & Inspire.” People with this kind of leader are inspired to become the best version of themselves and to produce their best work (WATCH+VIDEO).

Available through the FranklinCovey+All+Access+Pass%26reg%3B, the module is based on content from the newly released Wall Street Journal bestseller, Trust+%26amp%3B+Inspire%3A+How+Truly+Great+Leaders+Unleash+Greatness+in+Others,authored by Stephen+M.+R.+Covey, FranklinCovey Trust Practice CEO, with David Kasperson, McKinlee Covey, and Gary T. Judd. Covey has made it his life’s work to understand trust in leadership and organizations, and has previously authored The New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller, The+Speed+of+Trust%3A+The+One+Thing+That+Changes+Everything, which has sold over two million copies in 22 languages.

With sweeping changes in the world that are radically altering the nature of work and the workforce, organizations are being forced to confront the urgent need for their leaders to acquire a new leadership style. Most still operate from a model rooted in Command and Control which focuses on hierarchies and compliance from people. This traditional leadership style prevails globally in 92 percent of organizations today, but it doesn’t inspire the level of belonging, commitment, motivation, collaboration, innovation, and performance that’s so vital today.

“The world has changed, but our style of leadership has not,” said Stephen M.R. Covey. “No leader or organization can win in the workplace or in the marketplace by continuing to rely on outdated, short-term ‘carrot and stick’ methods of driving performance. People don’t want to be managed; they want to be led. They don’t just want to be motivated; they want to be trusted and inspired. Inspired employees are 56 percent more productive than engaged employees. And contrary to what most people believe, inspiring others is a learnable skill. Anyone can be this kind of leader, and everyone needs and deserves this kind of leadership.”

Trust & Inspire leadership is the solution to the future of work. It represents a radical shift in the way leaders see and lead others. It’s more accurate, complete, and relevant, because its focus is on releasing, rather than containing the potential in each person.

“This module offers a powerful learning experience for anyone who directly or indirectly leads someone and is the first step to becoming a Trust & Inspire leader,” said Covey. “Trust & Inspire leaders behave differently because they think differently. They have an expansive view of people and leadership and understand and are guided by five fundamental beliefs about human effectiveness that transform how they live and work. As they internalize and act in accordance with these beliefs, they create the conditions whereby individuals and organizations flourish and perform at even greater levels of performance.”

The cumulative effect of these fundamental beliefs creates a Trust & Inspire leadership mindset, which allows leaders to get phenomenal results in ways that grow people:

People have greatness inside them, so my job as a leader is to unleash their potential, not control them. Enduring influence is created from the inside out, so my job as a leader is to go first. There is enough for everyone, so my job as a leader is to elevate caring above competing. People are whole people, so my job as a leader is to inspire, not merely motivate. Leadership is stewardship, so my job as a leader is to put service above self-interest.

Fundamental Beliefs of Trust & Inspire Leaders focuses on the following objectives and outcomes:

OBJECTIVE Discover the extraordinary potential and performance unleashed by Trust & Inspire leaders OUTCOME Leaders with increased confidence about the new way to lead: Trust & Inspire. They choose to extend smart trust and inspire people to deliver their best results. Identify barriers to becoming a Trust & Inspire leader and explore solutions for each. Leaders break with self-limiting beliefs. They prioritize creating conditions where people collaborate and innovate successfully. Understand and apply the fundamental beliefs of Trust & Inspire leaders Leaders adopt expansive beliefs about people and leadership. These beliefs guide leaders to think and act in ways that elevate others’ growth to the level of delivering results.

Paul+Walker, FranklinCovey CEO said, “Fundamental Beliefs of Trust & Inspire Leaders helps participants to see, communicate, develop, and unleash the greatness in everyone they lead. They learn how to recognize and act on the inherent desire within all people to make meaningful contributions and they ignite individual and organizational performance to the highest level, which is so critical today.”

Availability

FranklinCovey’s Fundamental Beliefs of Trust & Inspire Leaders is available to clients through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass in multiple learning modalities: Live-Online, Live-in-Person, and On Demand, The Live-Online format is 90 minutes. The Live-in-Person experience is 2 hours. On Demand is designed as a 30-minute module. The module is offered in English-only at launch.

Trust & Inspire Reinforcement Coaching provides the full experience of Trust & Inspire. FranklinCovey consultants lead a series of virtual coaching sessions in 1-on-1 or group format with 6 x 50-minute sessions, typically every week or every other week.

Clients may also request a Trust & Inspire keynote to be delivered by Stephen M. R. Covey or other certified Trust & Inspire keynote speakers. For more information, contact David Kasperson ([email protected]).

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass allows clients to expand their reach, achieve the business objectives, and sustainably impact performance. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources. For more information, call 888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

