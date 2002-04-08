TORONTO and MAINZ, Germany, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce in conjunction with its subsidiary REDNET GmbH (“REDNET”), an IT partner specializing in public authorities, educational institutions and the healthcare sector that REDNET secured a large public sector contract in Germany ( the “Contract”).



This contract allows public authorities, local authorities and universities in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland to procure computer hardware through REDNET which won no fewer than eight lots and will equip public authorities, local authorities and universities in both German federal states with thin clients, notebooks, servers, laser printers, inkjet printers, Windows tablets, iOS tablets and scanners until May 2025. The institutions in Rhineland-Palatinate equipped by REDNET include the Landtag (state parliament), ministries, municipalities, police and judiciary, as well as universities and state companies organized under private law, the majority of which are publicly owned. In Saarland, among others, ministries, the Landtag, state companies and universities can procure their IT via REDNET in compliance with procurement law.

“With an estimated contract volume of 156 million euros within 3 years for the awarded lots, the IT framework contract is a large public sector contract in Germany. We are thrilled that we were once again able to convince with our know-how, our 360° service portfolio and the good partnership with the manufacturers and that we can successfully continue our cooperation, which has been uninterrupted since 2004,” said Barbara Weitzel, CEO of REDNET GmbH. “We are very proud of REDNET's renewed success in this important tender. As a result, the REDNET team can continue to successfully support the public authorities, universities and schools in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland in their digital transformation,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. “This is another important milestone in our joint German and European growth strategy.”

About REDNET

Founded in 2004, REDNET GmbH is an IT partner for public authorities, educational institutions and the healthcare sector and has developed into a nationwide provider for the digitalization of public institutions in recent years. The company with headquarter in Mainz, which has been part of the Canadian Solutions Technology Corp. group of companies since 2021 and employs around 180 people, maintains important framework agreements in numerous German federal states. From years of working with public authorities, educational institutions and the healthcare sector, REDNET knows the specific challenges that the institutions face due to digital transformation. With specialist teams and its know-how, REDNET accompanies them as an IT partner with its 360° approach through digitalization and offers them the development of holistic solutions up to the integration of groundbreaking technologies that give them access to the working world of tomorrow.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

