GREENWICH, Conn, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been recognized as a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine. This is the ninth consecutive year the publication has named XPO a top 3PL based on an evaluation of its service offering, scale and culture.

Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Inbound Logistics for this recognition, particularly as it reflects our ability to solve the unique needs of each customer. We take pride in outperforming for shippers as a true strategic partner.”

To determine the top 3PLs, Inbound Logistics considers the requirements of its readers when evaluating a provider’s attributes. The selection committee prioritizes specialty services, types of customers, corporate culture and flexibility.

