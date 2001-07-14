Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld”), a Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize and drive consumer engagement with digital content, today announced that the company has hired Alan Krassowski as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer— replacing Lucas Henning, who will become Chief Technology Officer at Suku, InfiniteWorld’s Web3 partner. Henning will also act as senior advisor to InfiniteWorld and work with Krassowski as he transitions into the CTO role.

"I'm excited to be a part of the InfiniteWorld team," said Alan Krassowski, Chief Technology Officer at InfiniteWorld. "The paradigm shifts happening in the tech world right now are something I’m passionate about, and I greatly admire how InfiniteWorld is playing a significant role in the exciting transition into Web3. I've been a part of many high-caliber, high-performing teams throughout my career. I look forward to bringing that expertise to this role and becoming a valuable asset to InfiniteWorld in order to further build out our world-class solutions and lead the company to its full potential."

Prior to InfiniteWorld, Krassowski served as CTO, Chief Architect, VP of Technology, and Senior Director of Engineering at global companies such as ConsenSys Capital, Intel Security, Symantec, Cylance and Kiva. In his new role, Krassowski will replace his predecessor, Henning, who will move on to become the full-time CTO at Suku.

"I have the utmost faith in Alan's expertise and ability to lead the InfiniteWorld team and continue to drive innovation for the company," said Lucas Henning, Chief Technology Officer at Suku. "I couldn't be prouder of the work we've done over the last year, and I look forward to working side-by-side with Alan in my new role at Suku as we work with InfiniteWorld to take Web3 to the next level."

As one of the Co-Founders of InfiniteWorld, Henning has played a pivotal role in defining InfiniteWorld's technical vision. He has been driving the conception, architecture, and technical implementation of InfiniteWorld's solutions such as InfiniteWorld's NFT marketplace, TextMeNFT, and NFT Grade. Henning will remain involved as a Senior Advisor to the CTO and collaborate with the Company in his role as the CTO of Suku.

“The strength of our team lies in the passion and experience we all bring to the table,” said Brad Allen, Chief Executive Officer at InfiniteWorld. “Alan is inheriting a strong and innovative team of engineers who’ve been led well by Lucas up to this point. I have no doubts both of these CTO transitions will lead to the benefit and growth of InfiniteWorld and we will bring more brands and creators into the Metaverse.”

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld is a leading Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement and experiences with digital content. InfiniteWorld is poised to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM), a special purpose acquisition company. The company has been highly sought after by brands and creators for its ability to create immersive programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer high-level experiences and engagement for their consumers and communities.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. Aries is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On December 13, 2021, Aries and InfiniteWorld announced that they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Closing of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the shareholders of Aries.

For materials and information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infiniteworld.com%2F for InfiniteWorld and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ariescorp.io%2F for Aries.

