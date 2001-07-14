IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation in the third annual North+American+Conference+on+Trapped+Ions+%28NACTI%29. The event will take place at Duke University on August 1-4, 2022, and brings together dozens of the world’s leading quantum scientists and researchers to discuss the latest advancements in the field of quantum.

Participating for the third time at this event, IonQ co-founder and CTO Jungsang Kim will speak on the latest IonQ Aria performance updates, IonQ Forte gate results, and the importance of an industry-wide benchmarks based on a collection of real-world algorithms – such as algorithmic qubits (#AQ) – that can better represent any quantum computer’s performance and utility.

Other topics on the agenda for NACTI include: quantum scaling and architectures, including networking; fabrication and development of new traps; increasing accessibility; control hardware and software for trapped ions; new qub(d)its and gates; quantum computing and simulation employing ion trapping techniques; looking beyond atomic ions; precision measurements and clocks; among others.

To learn more about IonQ Aria with details on performance and its technical prowess, click the link here for more information.



