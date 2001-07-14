ENDRA+Life+Sciences+Inc.(NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of imaging technologies and Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued three new patents to ENDRA including U.S. Patent No. 11379343 (the ‘343 patent), U.S. Patent No. 11392479 (the ‘479 patent) and U.S. Patent No. 11405470 (the ‘470 patent). All three patents are titled “Methods and Systems for Exchange of Equipment Performance Data.”

“We are pleased to be issued these three patents that, along with a previously issued U.S. patent, provide broad protection for our proprietary method to transfer equipment performance data to cloud-based services. In addition to protecting data management for our TAEUS system, these patents provide licensing opportunities with other equipment manufacturers,” stated ENDRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "We continue to enhance our intellectual property portfolio to protect our technology in priority global markets. Our portfolio currently includes 53 patents issued globally, of which 31 patents are issued in the U.S.”

These three newly issued patents are part of a patent family that protects ENDRA’s proprietary method and system for acquiring, analyzing and sharing data in the cloud. The ‘343 and ‘479 patents protect ENDRA's data sharing capabilities that are specific to the medical imaging industry. The ‘470 patent builds upon the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11314617 (the ‘617 patent). Both the ‘470 and ‘617 patents have claims that are narrower than the ‘343 and ‘479 patents and apply to industries outside of medical imaging. The ‘470 patent broadens ENDRA’s coverage from devices “not having internet connectivity” (as described in the ‘617 patent) to devices that are “communicatively insulated.”

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 500,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” "anticipate," “attempt,” "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," “forecast,” “future,” "goal," “hope,” "intend," "may," "plan," “possible,” “potential,” “project,” "seek," "should," "will," “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing for receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy; ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; and ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA’s business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

