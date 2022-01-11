Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2022

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of September, October, and November 2022.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

September

9/23/2022

9/22/2022

10/3/2022

October

10/24/2022

10/21/2022

11/1/2022

November

11/22/2022

11/21/2022

12/1/2022

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

September

$0.12500

Income

$0.0050

October

$0.12500

Income

November

$0.12500

Income

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

September

$0.04900

Income

-

October

$0.04900

Income

November

$0.04900

Income

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity

September

$0.03000

Income

-

Fund Inc.

October

$0.03000

Income

November

$0.03000

Income

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined

September

$0.09450

Income

-

Opportunity Fund Inc.

October

$0.09450

Income

November

$0.09450

Income

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

September

$0.06700

Income

-

October

$0.06700

Income

November

$0.06700

Income

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined

September

$0.10100

Income

-

Opportunity Fund Inc.

October

$0.10100

Income

November

$0.10100

Income

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined

September

$0.06650

Income

-

Opportunity Trust Inc.

October

$0.06650

Income

November

$0.06650

Income

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

September

$0.10000

Income

-

Inc.

October

$0.10000

Income

November

$0.10000

Income

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

September

$0.02350

Income

-

October

$0.02350

Income

November

$0.02350

Income

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

September

$0.03900

Income

-

October

$0.03900

Income

November

$0.03900

Income

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

September

$0.01980

Income

-

Inc.

October

$0.01980

Income

November

$0.01980

Income

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

September

$0.04750

Income

-

October

$0.04750

Income

November

$0.04750

Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

