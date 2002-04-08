HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced it recently donated $1 million to Feeding America® to support local food banks in communities where Sysco operates.



Sysco’s donation will be distributed to 42 food banks across the U.S. as part of their signature Nourishing Neighbors® program where a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco branded case sold in local communities is donated back to charitable organizations in those communities.

“As a global leader in foodservice distribution, we have a responsibility and unique opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us through our Nourishing Neighbors program. We are honored to make this donation to our longtime partner, Feeding America, to help fight hunger in the communities where we live and work,” says Neil Russell, Sysco’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer.

Every dollar donated to Feeding America helps provide access to 10 meals*. Sysco’s donation will help provide 10 million meals* to people in need, at a time when the hunger crisis continues to worsen due to the impacts of inflation and other supply chain issues.

“At a time when we are seeing pandemic relief efforts wind down, record increases in food and gas prices are bringing more people to food banks and food pantries for help,” said Erika Thiem, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. “Right now, hunger relief programs need more support, not less. We are grateful for Sysco’s donation which will support efforts to expand equitable access to healthy, nutritious food in communities that need it most.”

Since its inception in 2018, Sysco’s Nourishing Neighbors program has contributed over $12 million to charitable organizations. “We know the need is great, which is why we have committed to a charitable giving goal of generating $500 million worth of good in our global communities by Fiscal Year 2025, through product donations, cash contributions and volunteer service,” said Russell.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Sysco also donated over 12 million pounds of food to Feeding America food banks which equates to over 10 million meals.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

