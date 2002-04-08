COSTA MESA, CA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces it has received an initial order for its newly launched Delta-8 (“D8”) infused sauces.

Earlier this year, Sipp Industries launched a new line of D8 infused sauces that include popular flavors such as BBQ, Siracha, Chipotle and Buffalo. These one-of-a-kind sauces are infused with a potent 1,000mgs of nano emulsified D8 per bottle that provide a unique taste and euphoric experience.

In May, a California federal appeals court ruled that D8 THC and other cannabinoid derived from hemp are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill even if the substances have psychoactive properties. With the advent of new infused D8 products ranging from edibles to beverages, Sipp Industries has successfully integrated its nano technology to infuse with popular marketed sauces for a variety of food applications.

Interim CEO Jakob Jorgensen of Sipp Industries stated, “We’ve been receiving rave reviews from our D8 sauces and are thrilled to receive our first order from Uncle Stu’s which is a growing vape and smoke shop chain in the Chicago suburbs. So far, we’ve seen no other products like this on the market and aim to create and capture a market that has limitless potential. In tandem with our first initial order, we plan to co-sponsor a launch party with Uncle Stu’s where we can showcase our product to the masses. We’re excited to bring the awareness of this product to the Chicago area that is known for its great food.”

Festivity plans are underway and will be hosted at one of Uncle Stu’s five Chicago area locations later this month. Both shareholders and fans of D8 are all invited to meet Jakob and the Sipp Industries team to sample one of the most innovative D8 products. Updates will be provided via social media and official announcements to come.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

About Uncle Stu’s Vape & Smoke:

Uncle Stu’s Vape & Smoke Shop is more than a shop. It’s an experience. Uncle Stu’s brings you the best smoking products, Delta-8, Kratom and beautiful craft pieces in the Chicago area for the best price.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management’s control.

