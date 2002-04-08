EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), which strives to become the largest marketer and distributor of fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods, today announced that management will present at the Proactive Investors One2One Virtual Forum, the Q3 Investor Summit, as well as the LD Micro Main Event XV.



Mamamancini’s CEO and Chairman Carl Wolf will participate in investor meetings throughout the day at the Q3 Investor Summit. He will be joined by incoming CEO Adam Michaels at the LD Micro Main Event, where management is scheduled to host an on-site presentation and host investor meetings.

Proactive Investors One2One Virtual Forum

Date: Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/181/plv23uqy

Q3 Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_krBR63H2T2aIE2PFYfN5Hg

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://me22.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links to the conference websites above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management at the Investor Summit or LD Micro Main Event, please contact MZ Group at [email protected] or your conference representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) strives to become the largest marketer and distributor of fresh, clean, easy to prepare foods in North America. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company owns a 24% interest in Chef Inspirational Foods, an innovative sales and marketing company that specializes in the prepared foods category. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us