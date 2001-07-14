Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that Patricia Thomas has joined CRA as a Vice President in the Company’s Forensic Services Practice.

Ms. Thomas has 15 years of experience in assisting corporate clients and law firms with compliance, investigations, and privileged consulting and litigation matters. She has significant experience leading global investigations, compliance assessments, and anti-bribery and anti-corruption matters, leveraging cross-functional teams to deliver services across more than 25 countries. She has been an expert witness and presented to various government agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“We are excited to welcome Patricia Thomas to CRA,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul+Maleh. “Patricia will join a diverse team of seasoned professionals skilled at delivering forensic services in a wide variety of contexts, including independent investigations, commercial litigation, in response to a regulatory inquiry, international arbitration, or white-collar defense matters.”

“Patricia has been recognized for her significant contributions to the industry in the areas of multi-jurisdictional investigations and compliance risk services,” said Forensic Services Practice Leader Kristofer+Swanson. “We look forward to working with Patricia to address our clients’ most complex investigative needs and to enhancing our focus on corporate compliance risk.”

Before joining CRA, Thomas worked for a Big Four accounting firm, where she delivered forensic services for 15 years. Patricia holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

About CRA’s Forensic+Services+Practice+%0A

CRA’s Forensic Services Practice assists clients by independently responding to allegations of fraud, abuse, cybercrime, misconduct, and non-compliance, deploying cross-trained teams of experienced forensic professionals to deliver deep and timely insights. The Practice – including our state-of-the art digital forensics, eDiscovery, and cyber incident response labs – has been certified under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 requirements as part of our industry-leading commitment to our clients and their information security.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Patricia Thomas, the Forensic Services Practice, future business Patricia Thomas may generate for CRA, and statements using the terms “expands”, “enhance” or similar expressions are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition; as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results that are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005786/en/