SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announces it has entered into six sales contracts for residential lot sales at its Valle Divino community, following its first Open House.

The Valle Divino community is an eco-friendly, master-planned residential development overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort, located 45 minutes South of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean. This premier vineyard community sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s wine region with over 175 wineries. A 5-acre vineyard at the development is producing 14 different grapes including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Renewable energy solutions at the property include a solar microgrid to provide electrical power to the development.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILA, commented: “This demonstrates the strength and durability of our business model as we continue to see strong demand from customers seeking eco-friendly, affordable luxury housing.”

Residential lot prices at Valle Divino start at $45,000 and the completed 1BR/1BA solar-powered homes start at $119,000 with 2BR/2BA starting at $139,000. Phase 1 of the development includes 187 homes. At an average of $129,000 per completed home, this represents over $80,000,000 in gross sales opportunity for all three phases (650 homesites).

Please visit: https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/

Mr. Ingrande commented further: “With this initial open house at Valle Divino, we now have two developments on the Pacific Ocean in Ensenada, along with Rancho Costa Verde on the Sea of Cortez in San Felipe, where we are actively building and selling. We expect to add our fourth master-planned development, Oasis Park Resort on the Sea of Cortez in San Felipe, in the next 60 days. This represents significant growth in 2022 compared to 2021.”

To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariana Castro at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056 or visit our website https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/

CONTACT:

International Land Alliance, Inc.

Jason Sunstein

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 661-4811

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. ( ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions, which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Attachments