Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyld Networks AB ( WYLDF , NASDAQ FN: WYLD ), based in Stockholm focused on Satellite IoT, today announced that Alastair Williamson CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 4th,, 2022.

DATE: August 4th, 2022

TIME: 11am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3u8UbFn



Available for 1x1 meetings: August 9th, August 10th, August 11th, August 15th (11am -1pm EST)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The company launched its flagship satellite IoT solution, Wyld Connect in March 2022. This has secured approximately USD 3 million in preorders. This does not include the recurring revenue data plans expected once the service is launched.



Wyld Networks has signed 6 additional partnerships this Q2 2022: Constanta Industrial (Brazil), Brinja (Sweden), HartBR (Brazil), IMAE (Brazil), DEWA (UAE) and ATSS (Saudi Arabia) [part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group]. Wyld Networks has now formed 28 partnerships within 19 markets.



Wyld has formed a partnership with DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority). DEWA is one of the world’s top tier utility companies seeking to expand IoT connectivity across the region. It provides utility services exclusively to Dubai’s 3.5 million residents. DEWA has formed a space programme - Space-D - focused on launching LEO satellites that will utilize Wyld’s sensor-to-satellite connectivity solution to expand their network.



Wyld has chosen Missouri as the base for its operations in the US. In partnership with World Trade Center St. Louis and STL Partnership; operations will be held to develop and distribute satellite IoT solutions for agriculture and supply chain sectors.



Wyld Networks exhibited in the LoRaWAN World Expo in Paris together with Eutelsat showcasing its unique satellite IoT solution.

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (tel +46 8-5030 1550, email [email protected]).

Read more on www.wyldnetworks.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Wyld Networks AB

Name: Alastair Williamson

Title: CEO

Phone: +447824997689

Email: [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]