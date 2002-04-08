Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will formally unveil the long-awaited RIO project at GSX (Global Security Exchange) to be held in Atlanta September 12-14. RAD is exhibiting at GSX in booth 1650.



“RIO, like many RAD solutions, is a response to dealer and end-user demand,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “This is the first time we are applying RAD technology to an existing market. In this case, I estimate that this market is worth $500 million a year in recurring revenue. I’m excited to see how much of that can be captured by RAD.”

“We are excited to be introducing RIO at GSX,” said Mark Folmer, president at RAD. “We look forward to disrupting this huge market and empowering our dealers to further improve their businesses.”

RIO (ROSA Independent Observation) continues RAD’s expansion of its best-selling ROSA security robot lineup. “We see such early interest and enthusiasm for RIO that we’re gearing up for the production and deployment of up to 100 systems this year,” Reinharz added.

With the introduction of RIO, RAD is planning on adding new software features that will be rolled out to all existing and new units. This will be an important expansion of the human-machine interaction abilities of RAD’s solutions.

RAD’s solutions have been proven to reduce or eliminate a variety of crimes against property and people during the course of our 2 million in-service and deployed hours.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

About Global Security Exchange (GSX)

Global Security Exchange (GSX) is the world’s most comprehensive event for security professionals for more than 65 years. Meeting the needs of the global security community, ASIS designed an in-person and digital experience like none other in the security profession. ASIS International remains dedicated to expanding and enriching knowledge sharing, best practices, and peer-to-peer connections so security professionals across disciplines—and at all stages of their career—can get access to the information and resources they need to succeed. For information about GSX, please visit www.GSX.org.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@ SteveReinharz

