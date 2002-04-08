SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (: GHC) subsidiary, announces the appointment of Ilona Jurkiewicz to the role of Senior Vice President, People. Jurkiewicz will oversee the company’s People team, including recruitment, benefits, human resources, and internal communications. She joins a team that was awarded “Best Company Culture” and “Best Company Leadership” by leading workplace culture website Comparably.



As the former Head of Human Resources at Xandr, a business unit within Warner Media and AT&T, Jurkiewicz served as the strategic people strategy partner, handling the full HR lifecycle for a global team. She served as the HR deal lead in the successful sale process of Xandr to Microsoft, including leading the integration of teams as the deal closed in Q2 2022.

Prior to Xandr, Jurkiewicz spent over a decade at Thomson Reuters, where her complete redesign of the recruiting process led to the appointment of significantly higher quality candidates. She also implemented a series of strategic partnerships focused on early career development and retention, delivering a 250% increase in applicant numbers in the UK division by piloting a new school engagement strategy, social media campaign, and targeted recruitment initiatives.

“Ilona is a leader with a proven track record of dynamic, creative solutions and envisioning new strategic opportunities,” said Adam Wergeles, Chief Administrative Officer at Leaf Group. “We’re excited to welcome Ilona to the team to play a critical role in motivating, inspiring, and growing our exceptional teams at Leaf Group.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining a people-first company like Leaf Group,” said Jurkiewicz. “I admire the company’s commitment to helping their teams grow through training and education, and look forward to joining this world-class team.”

