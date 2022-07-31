PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022, ending July 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 22, 2022. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com . A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results webcast on August 22, 2022, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-announce-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-monday-august-22-2022-301597452.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.