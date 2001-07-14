Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a market-leading workforce solutions tech-enabled talent platform and staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm, announced today it is the recipient of multiple Telly Awards for its best-in-class marketing and communications campaigns.

The 43rd Annual Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Out of 12,000+ entries from all 50 states and five continents, Cross Country’s win includes:

CrossCountryNurses.com Launch, Craft Use of Stock Footage, Silver Award

CrossCountryNurses.com Launch, General Recruitment, Silver Award

2021 Internal Kick-Off Video, General Internal Communications, Bronze Award

“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as the content created by Cross Country,” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”

“We are honored to receive these awards from such a prestigious group, and to be recognized for the outstanding efforts the Cross Country Marketing team worked tirelessly to deliver is incredibly rewarding,” said Gerald Purgay, Chief Marketing Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “These Telly Awards are a testament to our commitment to continue delivering impactful content and storytelling of not just our work as an organization, but of the front-line Healthcare Professionals who give back to their communities every day.”

The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com%2Fwinners.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) is a market-leading workforce solutions tech-enabled talent platform and staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction.

Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program. It is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and stockholders.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.

