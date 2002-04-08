MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After six months of healthy growth in multifamily fundamentals, Freddie Mac ( FMCC) projects the pace of growth will begin to moderate through the remainder of 2022. A contraction in multifamily origination volume to $440-450 billion is expected, down from the peak seen in 2021, driven by macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation and rising treasury rates.



“We believe the multifamily industry is well positioned to weather the economic uncertainty and interest rate volatility impacting the broader economy throughout the rest of the year,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Multifamily Research & Modeling at Freddie Mac. “While we expect total volume projections will be down in 2022, rent growth and occupancy will still remain above their long run averages.”

The Multifamily Midyear 2022 Outlook from Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Research Center is available online here. The paper outlines several key findings:

Growth Continues but Moderates: Multifamily growth continued to beat expectations through the first half of 2022 after coming off a record-breaking year in 2021.Freddie Mac expects gross income growth to moderate throughout the rest of the year but is on pace to outperform yearend inflation projections.

Multifamily’s outlook and additional related materials are available online here.

