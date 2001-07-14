Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Keith Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Adeia, the intellectual property (IP) business of Xperi. Jones will join the Company on August 8, 2022 and will be the CFO of Adeia effective upon the separation of the Company’s IP and product businesses later this fall. Jones joins Adeia from Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS), a technology company that develops and licenses chip interface technologies, where he served in several key finance roles since 2018, and most recently as Interim CFO.

“Keith is a proven leader and a great addition to the executive team at Adeia,” said Paul Davis, President of Adeia. “As Adeia becomes a separate publicly traded company, Keith’s expertise in the IP licensing businesses and his public company experience are the perfect strategic fit for our organization.”

Jones said, “As Adeia nears separation, I am honored to lead as CFO and am particularly excited to work with the talented team at Adeia to continue to drive its IP leadership position in the market.”

Jones joined Rambus in 2018 and served as the Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller and vice president of finance before becoming interim CFO. Prior to joining Rambus, he served as the World-Wide Corporate Controller, vice president of finance and the Principal Accounting Officer at ShoreTel Inc. before its acquisition by Mitel Networks Corporation. Before that, he served as the CFO and vice president of finance at PDF Solutions, Inc. Jones has also held senior leadership roles at other technology companies including Interwoven and e-Time Capital. He began his career at Deloitte and holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from California State University, Fresno. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the state of California.

