Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors it is investigating whether certain directors of StepStone Group Inc. (“StepStone”) (NASDAQ: STEP) breached their fiduciary duties to StepStone’s shareholders. If you are a StepStone shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether StepStone’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of loyalty, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether StepStone’s shareholders suffered damages as a result. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether StepStone’s operating business has been and continues to be improperly funneling tens of millions of dollars to its founders and other insiders.

What You Can Do

If you are a StepStone shareholder, you may have legal claims against StepStone’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005412/en/