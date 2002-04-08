Part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign, the surprise and delights are meant to brighten people’s days



MADISON, Wis., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smiles, tears of joy and gratitude - that’s how more than 80 customers at a gas station in Madison reacted last week while, for four hours, Verizon, the network America relies on, surprised and delighted them with a free tank of gas, no questions asked. It was the kickoff to Verizon’s ‘Fuel the Love’ campaign where over the next few weeks, it will be delighting customers at gas stations in at least 15 cities nationwide with the same surprise.

“We’re topping off pumps all in the name of kindness,” said Krista Bourne, COO, Verizon Consumer Group. “We know how tight budgets are today, and we hope to have helped not only directly with those who received a free tank, but also inspire others to help out where they can as well.”

Fuel the Love ties in with the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign, which Verizon, along with dozens of other corporate partners, are looking to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time. So far, Verizon has fueled up tanks in Madison, Portland and Phoenix.

While Verizon is saving people money directly at the pump in these select locations, it’s also making sure people know the value that comes with being a Verizon customer each and every day:

Those looking to switch can take advantage of the new Welcome Unlimited plan - our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Plus, switch the whole family. Keep your phones and get $960 for four lines. You can learn more at: verizon.com/plans

With Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases at any time - all year round! When an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card¹, the new card holder gets a $100 statement credit² applied to their credit card bill - after making their first purchase using the card. Learn more at: verizon.com/verizonvisacard

Verizon’s 5G Get More and 5G Play More unlimited plans come with streaming services included (like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) saving customers on services they may already pay for.

Subscribers of Verizon’s premium unlimited plans (Get More, Play More, Do More) qualify for Verizon Home Internet starting at $25/month with Auto Pay. You can learn more at verizon.com/home

Verizon will not be promoting its Fuel the Love events in advance, but we’ll be sure to share as they take place! You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

