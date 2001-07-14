Quiet+Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American+Eagle+Outfitters+Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced that it has launched a partnership with global logistics leader DHL eCommerce Solutions to offer a new delivery service available exclusively to retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network. The date-definitive delivery service is slated to reach 93% of postal codes across Quiet Platforms’ national network without requiring any custom integration or lengthy setup. Under the partnership, the two companies will also collaborate to develop new delivery services for future rollout.

“DHL is known and respected worldwide for both the quality and variety of its service offerings,” said Shekar Natarajan, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer of AEO and head of Quiet Platforms. “As we continue to onboard new customers and scale the volume of parcels running through our network, DHL eCommerce Solutions will be a key partner in ensuring we are providing the best possible delivery experience to end customers—including scheduled home delivery for the exact day that is most convenient for them.”

The service is the latest example of Quiet Platforms taking a technology-first approach to logistics, utilizing smart sortation and planning intelligence to achieve deep carrier injection. The collaborative solution provides retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network with access to affordable last-mile services that reduce costs while delivering a superior customer experience.

“Quiet Platforms’ innovative sharing model is redefining efficiency, sustainability and service across the supply chain, including last-mile delivery,” said Lyle Sanderson, Regional Vice President of Sales, DHL eCommerce Solutions. “We’re thrilled to partner with the company to offer our unique, date-definitive delivery service to retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network, and we look forward to co-developing new services with the team in the future.”

This new partnership is the latest step in Quiet Platforms’ strategy of building out a nationwide footprint in parcel delivery to service its retail and brand customers and level the playing field for enterprises of all sizes. The company recently announced it has expanded its fulfillment capabilities with the activation of a new, multifunctional, connected fulfillment facility in Atlanta, which was launched in under 60 days.

