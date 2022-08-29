Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, August 29, 2022 via news release. The news release will be available on www.gambling.com%2Fcorporate%2Finvestors.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results at 4:30pm EDT that same day. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:30pm EDT Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fgamb20220829%2Fen U.S. Toll-Free Dial In: 877-407-0890 International Dial In: +1-201-389-0918

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format within the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of March 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005738/en/