DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

August 8 – August 9: Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be hosting the keynote lunch, fireside chat alongside DigitalBridge portfolio company Zayo CEO Steve Smith on August 9 th , 2022, at 12:35 pm MT.

, 2022, at 12:35 pm MT. Senior Management from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on August 9, 2022.

August 31 – September 1: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Severin White, Head of Public Investor Relations, will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on August 31, 2022.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Shareholders section of the DigitalBridge website at www.digitalbridge.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $47 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005728/en/