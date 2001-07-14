The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TuSimple is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on August 1, 2022. The article alleges that one of the Company’s autonomously driven trucks left its lane of travel without warning before striking a cement barricade. The article states that the accident “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” Although the Company attempted to blame human error, the Journal points out that “it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading.” The article also reveals that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation.” Based on this news, shares of TuSimple lost almost 10% on the same day.

