Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), a full-time online and blended public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, was the number one public high school in Arkansas for providing students with iCEV industry certification classes designed to take them to the next career level.

ARVA students achieved 89 certifications, in coordination with esteemed groups such as the Center for Financial Responsibility Personal Financial Literacy Certification, Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification, AMSA Culinary Meat Selection & Cookery Certification, and more. And in total, ARVA students successfully completed over 700 certifications across multiple areas.

Industry certifications, tested for on the iCEV+Industry+Certification+Testing+Platform, validate students' knowledge and skills, infuse career-readiness into the classroom and jump-start students' careers. Because industry certifications are based on real-world industry standards, students who earn certifications are more likely to experience academic and career success.

“It’s never too early to plan for one’s future,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Whether a student is planning to enter some form of post-secondary education or directly enter the workforce following high school, earning an industry certification prepares students for whatever educational or career path they choose. And at ARVA, we help them get there.”

According to Indeed.com, there are currently over 53,000 open+jobs in the state. Programs like these help ensure that those who earn certifications often achieve higher grades, secure better employment opportunities, and earn higher salaries.

For families looking to enroll in online school, ARVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit arva.k12.com, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

