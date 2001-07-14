H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) today announces the schedule for the REVEAL of the new GorillaPro® Ultimate Service Truck built by Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage®. The REVEAL is the culmination of a six-episode run of Gas Monkey Garage® YouTube videos highlighting the step-by-step building of a new promotional vehicle for H.B. Fuller with GorillaPro® products.

For six consecutive weeks, which started on Monday, July 11th, Richard Rawlings, and his team have released weekly individual episodes of the GorillaPro® Ultimate Service Truck Build on the Gas Monkey Garage® YouTube Channel. The final episode will feature the unveiling of the truck to the public (the REVEAL) at the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Saturday, August 13, at 2 PM MDT. At this event, H.B. Fuller personnel, Richard Rawlings and his Gas Monkey® Crew will appear and address the crowd with a summary of the program, strategic use of the truck, and the vast utilization of GorillaPro® products, such as their ability to secure fasteners, prevent fluid leaks, lubricate sliding service components, bond dissimilar materials, and secure cylindrical components while building the vehicle. This will be followed by the unveiling of the vehicle as well as a meet and greet with Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey® Team.

Upon completion, the truck will begin a nationwide tour of H.B. Fuller events to highlight the benefits of using the GorillaPro® line of adhesives and provide hands-on training to demonstrate the differential, value-added features of these sealants and lubricants. Nationwide events will take place at distribution partner locations, customer facilities and trade shows.

H.B. Fuller’s line of Gorilla Professional Grade® MRO products include threadlockers, retaining compounds, gaskets and sealants, instant adhesives, epoxies, and urethanes, and anti-seize lubricants. These products are sold through industrial distribution channels, which can be found at www.GorillaPro.com.

Rawlings and his team at Gas Monkey Garage® use and demonstrate Gorilla Professional Grade® chemical tools daily when repairing equipment and maintaining machinery, along with using the products during other vehicle builds. GorillaPro® products are now available on the Gas Monkey Garage® website at GasMonkeyGarage.com.

About Gorilla Professional Grade®

H.B. Fuller and The Gorilla Glue Company have combined technology, innovation, and unbridled brute strength to deliver the next evolution of solutions for countless industrial fixes, through Gorilla Professional Grade®, a best-in-class MRO product line that includes threadlockers, retaining compounds, gasketing sealants, instant adhesives, epoxies, and urethanes, and anti-seize lubricants. All Gorilla Professional Grade® products and packaging in the portfolio are designed to ensure plant uptime and mechanical equipment reliability while helping professional maintenance personnel with best-in-class tools, like a variety of single-use, easy-to-mix epoxies, and signature instant adhesives with soft round bottles and clog-free dispense tips, as well as anaerobic gel pump packaging for easier use and handheld dispensing. Gorilla Professional Grade® products are sold through a network of distributors and via www.gorillapro.com. Links will be posted by Richard Rawlings promoting this professorial grade product line.

For more information visit hbfuller.com or gorillapro.com.

About Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage®

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage®, is the star of the international hit series “Fast N’ Loud®” & “Garage Rehab.” Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage® in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels®, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage® as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in!

Aside from his garage and television shows, Rawlings is a savvy businessman, turning Gas Monkey Garage® into a full-fledged brand, owning multiple restaurants/venues, selling merchandise worldwide, and becoming a social media maverick boasting 20+ million followers. Learn more about Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey® at GasMonkeyGarage.com.

Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are property of H.B. Fuller Company or one of its affiliated entities. Gorilla, GorillaPro and Gorilla Professional Grade are registered trademarks of The Gorilla Glue Company. Gas Monkey and Gas Monkey Garage are registered trademarks of Gas Monkey Holding’s LLC. Fast N’ Loud is a registered trademark of Discovery Communications, LLC. Hot Wheels is a registered trademark of Mattel, Inc.

