Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article alleging, among other things, that, an accident in which one of TuSimple’s autonomously driven truck suddenly veered left, cutting across a highway and slamming into a cement barricade “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” While TuSimple reported that the accident was due to a person in the cab not properly rebooting the autonomous driving system before engaging it, researchers argue that “it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading.” The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation” into TuSimple.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock fell as much as 10.8% during intraday trading on August 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased TuSimple securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

