ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today the introduction of enhancements to its Notified® PR platform . These additions support public relations (“PR”) and communications professionals by providing more options for reaching media, customers, influencers, and other stakeholders with customized content across a variety of channels.



“Public relations is an important business function, and in times of uncertainty the work of communications professionals is even more critical,” said Allie Magyar, Chief Product Officer at Notified. “The C-Suite is relying on PR teams to lead the response to major global events – complex social issues, geopolitical challenges, stock market volatility, and ESG and sustainability initiatives. Notified’s latest PR Cloud enhancements make it easier to communicate with consistency across multiple channels and audiences and are a direct response to the evolving needs of the industry.”

The latest updates to the Notified PR platform include:

Enriched email with flexible templates and design tools, personalization, and direct integration with Notified's media contacts database for improved reach and workflow efficiency

Custom newsletters with earned and social media content curated from customers' social listening and media monitoring, fully brandable and easily distributable from within the platform

Enhanced content sharing on social media with the ability to post images directly to Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn alongside GlobeNewswire press releases, improving visual interest and audience engagement

Expanded media contacts database with the addition of over 90,000 new contacts globally, verified by Notified's in-house research team

Enhanced media contact profiles highlighting recent articles published by each author and the organizations, brands, people, and topics extracted from those articles surfaced by Notified's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm



Notified recently published PR Redefined: Public Relations in 2022, an eBook in partnership with PRWeek in which nearly 200 senior-level practitioners were surveyed about changes in their level of responsibility and management expectations. An overwhelming majority (95%) say that the expectations on PR are greater now than they have ever been.

“Connecting with relevant, influential audiences is fundamental to good public relations,” continued Magyar. “PR pros told us they are busier than ever, so we want to make it easy for them to reach the people they need to across a wide variety of channels, inclusive of email, press release distribution, social media, or with the content they self-create and share.”

The Notified PR platform includes media monitoring, social listening, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, a media contacts database, newsroom publishing, and PR measurement through one single login. Real-time data and analytics flow seamlessly, providing a unified data layer to measure performance and ROI across social media and earned media.

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for public relations, investor relations, and events - driving meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.notified.com .

About Intrado

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

