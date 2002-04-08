BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Cowen Inc. (Nasdaq – COWN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cowen will be acquired by TD Bank Group (“TD”) (TSX - TD) and ( - TD). TD will acquire the outstanding equity of Cowen for $39.00 per share in cash (transaction valued at $1.3 billion). The investigation concerns whether the Cowen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether TD is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $40.86 for the Company’s shares.

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq – RNWK)

Under the terms of the agreement, RealNetworks will merge with Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of the Company’s founder, Chairman and CEO, Robert D. Glaser. RealNetwork shareholders will receive $0.73 in cash for each share of RealNetworks common stock they own. Robert D. Glaser, together with his affiliates, currently owns approximately 39% of the outstanding shares of RealNetworks. The investigation concerns whether the RealNetworks Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Greater Heights LLC is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $2.05 for the Company’s shares.

EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)

Under the terms of the agreement, EVO Payments will be acquired by Global Payments Inc. ( - GPN). Global Payments will acquire the outstanding equity of EVO Payments for $34.00 per share in cash ($4.0 billion of enterprise value for the Company). The investigation concerns whether the EVO Payments Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Global Payments Inc. is paying too little for the Company.

VMware, Inc. ( - VMW)

Under the terms of the agreement, VMWare will be acquired by Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”) (Nasdaq – AVGO). VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $121.40 based upon Broadcom's July 13, 2022 closing price of $481.73. The investigation concerns whether the VMWare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Broadcom is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $167.83 for the Company’s shares.

