Ameriprise Financial, Inc. today announced that eight of the firm’s financial advisors were named to the Forbes list of the “Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals” in the country. Forbes recognizes the top financial advisors and professionals in the insurance industry for their excellence in helping clients protect against the financial risks posed by disability, death, or job loss. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive professionals and include levels of professionalism and success in the business.

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2022 Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals list:

Cal Anderson , CFP ® , CLU ® , Financial Advisor and Vice President with Financial Network Associates in Alpharetta, Georgia

, , Financial Advisor and Vice President with Financial Network Associates in Alpharetta, Georgia Frederick Boucher, MSFS, CRPC ® , CFS ® , CAS © , Private Wealth Advisor with Main Street Private Wealth Management in Nashua, New Hampshire

, Private Wealth Advisor with Main Street Private Wealth Management in Nashua, New Hampshire Nancy Daoud, ChFC ® , APMA ® , Private Wealth Advisor and CEO of Opus: Advice First in Oxford, Connecticut

, Private Wealth Advisor and CEO of Opus: Advice First in Oxford, Connecticut Beth Deal, CFP ® , CLU ® , ChFC ® , CRPC ® , RICP ® , Private Wealth Advisor with Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group in Hickory, North Carolina

, Private Wealth Advisor with Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group in Hickory, North Carolina Divisha Kapur, ChFC ® , CLU ® , Private Wealth Advisor and Chartered Life Underwriter of Team Divisha Financial Group in Bingham Farms, Michigan

, Private Wealth Advisor and Chartered Life Underwriter of Team Divisha Financial Group in Bingham Farms, Michigan Kay Klasse, CFP ® , CKA ® , Financial Advisor with Klasse & Associates in Lake Elmo, Minnesota

, Financial Advisor with Klasse & Associates in Lake Elmo, Minnesota Richard Koff, CFP ® , MSFS, ChFC ® , Financial Advisor with Goldstein & Associates in Calabasas, California

, Financial Advisor with Goldstein & Associates in Calabasas, California Daniel Martin, CRPC®, APMA®, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director in San Jose, California

“We congratulate our advisors who are recognized as industry leaders for the work they do to provide protection solutions to their clients,” said Bill Williams, EVP, President Ameriprise Franchise Group. “These advisors are entrusted with helping clients build and protect their estates so that they can live the life they’ve envisioned. Their advice combined with the broad capabilities across Ameriprise’s platform allows clients to feel confident despite the challenging market backdrop.”

“We commend our advisors who are recognized as Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals,” said Pat O’Connell, EVP, President Ameriprise Advisor & Ameriprise Financial Institutions Groups. “Ameriprise continually invests in developing the tools and insights advisors need to grow their practices and deliver an unparalleled client experience. These advisors are embracing everything we have to offer to serve their clients comprehensively and take their practices to an elite level.”

The full list of Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals and additional information about the publication can be found at Forbes.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals,” July 28, 2022.

The Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals and Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. These rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and are based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

