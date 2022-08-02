PR Newswire

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced a Telecom Solutions Broker partnership with TBI, a leading technology brokerage firm with over 25 years of experience.

The Telecom Solution Brokers, formerly referred to as the Master Agent channel, has grown rapidly into one of the most important, most productive parts of the channel. Telecom Solution Brokers, and their large network of "agents" (thus the previous term Master Agents), are relied upon by millions of end-customers, as their trusted advisors, to help these customers select the right technology products. By partnering with Sangoma, TBI empowers its agents with Sangoma's communications cloud portfolio, the most comprehensive suite of Cloud-native Communications solutions in the industry. Sangoma's "built in-house" suite, gives TBI and its agents, everything a business needs to communicate, such as UCaaS, cloud-based video meetings, collaboration as a service, CCaaS, CPaaS, SIP Trunking, softphones as well as deskphones, and MSP services such as managed security/managed SD-WAN/managed access, all integrated to seamlessly work together.

"Sangoma is dramatically enhancing our commitment to the Telecom Solution Broker channel," said David Hardy, Senior Vice-President of Sales at Sangoma. "You'll see us extensively augment our investment in and our focus on leading partners like TBI, and we've expanded our sales organization to support these initiatives. TBI is the newest addition to our roster of Telecom Solution Brokers, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship. Their extensive network of agents means that customers of all sizes can benefit from TBI's cloud experience when selecting the optimal solution to meet their needs, in order to increase productivity, improve customer and employee experience, and reduce operating costs."

"Sangoma's business communications portfolio has continued to grow and now delivers a very robust solution, along with a commitment to the Channel! With a customer and channel focus, Sangoma provides an industry-leading UCaaS system with a full suite of cloud-based services, all integrated together, to meet the needs of our agents and our customers. TBI is more than excited to add Sangoma's portfolio (along with the MSP offerings from their recent acquisition of NetFortris) to TBI's vendor roster, as we look to quickly leverage their teams across the country, educating and empowering our partner base together," said Jim Wolande, Vice President, TBI.

ABOUT SANGOMA

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a complete line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used worldwide in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

ABOUT TBI

TBI is North America's largest privately held Master Agent. Since 1991, TBI has served as a technology services distributor, assisting Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors, and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. With a 75+ person back-office, TBI partners are fully supported by pre-and post-sales operations, commissions analysts, and project managers. Solutions engineers and subject matter experts, along with training and an award-winning marketing team empower its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs in over 40 countries. For more information visit www.tbicom.com.

