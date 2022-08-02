CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY, OTC PINK:EMBYF),("Nexera" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

Investor Cubed has been retained, among other matters, to: (i) manage communications on behalf of the Company with investors, investment advisors, research analysts, institutional investors, and other investment professionals ("Investor Contacts"); (ii) introduce the Company to new Investor Contacts based on the Contractor's industry contacts, database of investment advisors and other industry professionals; (iii) ensure all material news and/or releases are sent out to Investor Contacts and appropriate parties; (iv) prepare a list of Investor Contacts and introduce the Company accordingly to such persons; (v) organize and set up meetings, investor presentations, and telephone and email communication to help to develop relationships on the Company's behalf; (vi) assist with the preparation and/or review of marketing materials and investor presentations as required, including reviewing and making recommendations for the Company's website and social media sites; and (vii) assist and manage social media campaigns at the Company's direction.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Investor Cubed will receive remuneration in the amount of CDN$7,500 per month. The agreement also provides for, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of 1,200,000 common share stock options of Nexera to Investor Cubed at an exercise price per share equal to $0.10 (subject to the pricing rules of the TSX Venture Exchange in relation to options). The options will be subject to the vesting of 300,000 per quarter over the calendar year and shall be exercisable until July 18, 2024. After the initial three-month probationary period, the agreement can be cancelled with 30 days' notice in writing, and all stock options that have not yet been vested will terminate immediately and Investor Cubed would have 15 days from the termination date to exercise any vested options. The options are subject to a four month hold period.

Neil Simon, CEO, stated "Investor Cubed works with very select clients and takes pride in working with companies who are the best of breed in their sectors. We look forward to working with Nexera as the Company has the opportunity to scale their production significantly. The outlook for oil is very strong with prices anticipated to remain high for some time. As such, we see Nexera in an ideal position to capitalize in this market. Working with Shelby and Mike and their expertise and knowledge of the area, creates an ideal partnership we are proud to be a part of."

Shelby Beattie, CEO, stated "we are excited to be working with Neil and the Investor Cubed team. Their contacts in the industry are impressive: knowing the small cap Canadian institutional, dealers and advisors in Canada. They are very experienced and have a strong background in the financial services sector".

About Nexera Energy Inc.:

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

About Investor Cubed:

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years of experience, Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.

Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a well is actually developed. BOE's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, which are considered reasonable by Emerald Bay at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided and the variations may be material. There is no representation by Emerald Bay that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or part as those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's exploration, drilling and development plans, the Company's expectations regarding the timing and success of such programs. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: pipeline acquisitions and leasing; pipeline permits, pipeline construction, production estimates, drilling operations, completion operations, funding and development goals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the prices of oil and gas, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities, competition, operating risks, acquisition risks, liquidity and capital requirements, the effects of governmental regulation, adverse changes in the market for the Company's oil and gas production, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the applicable securities regulators.

