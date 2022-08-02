Long-Term Marketing Strategies Paying Off

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology innovator Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), announced today a 396% increase in May 2022's month over month streaming figures to 8.6 million streams.

The partnership launch with the Method Man in April 2022 contributed greatly to the increase in the streaming figures which will be reflected in our Q2/2022 revenues. With the recently announced partnerships with the 7,000 song reggae catalog, Litco, Centerpoint and other major labels, the Company expects further higher streaming and revenue figures in Q3/2022.

"We are very excited to announce our recently verified streaming figures," said Tod Turner, Intercept's CEO. "It's great to see our long-term marketing strategies and operational excellence start to pay off. Our typical streaming/revenue recognition cycle is 3-4 months from uploading a song to receiving royalties."

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

