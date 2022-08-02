BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announces that famed designer Alberto Hernandez Mendoza has officially joined the E-Cite Motors Group as the Chief Studio Designer and Engineer.

Alberto has been recognized throughout the automotive industry as one of the most elite automotive illustrators and prototype designers of our era. He has worked as Chief Designer, Sr. Project Manager, Engineering, Prototype, R&D Prototype lead, consultant and other senior positions at numerous renowned studios and custom shops.Alberto has worked with cars manufacturers from all over the world (Europe and Asia included), as well as American Companies. Some examples are SO-Cal Speed Shop, Metalcrafters, Inc. N2A Motors, and Moal Coachbuilders, among others.

Among his accomplishments, in 2001 Alberto designed a prototype of a new Porsche 914. In 2012 he received the "Most Beautiful Roadster Award" and in 2015 he was inducted into the Rod and Custom Hall of Fame. In 2015. While working as the Studio Chief Engineer at N2A Motors aside automotive legend Gene Langmesser, he aided in the development of the Anteros, the 789, the DevilRay, and countless other design concepts.

E-Cite Motors COO commented: I have known and worked closely with Alberto on numerous projects for over a decade and without hesitation, he is my first choice to spearhead the development of design and prototyping of our vehicles in order to materialize our visions"

One of his better known designs was the 2015 Moal/Wayne Carini Roadster commissioned by automotive collector and TV personality Wayne Carini once he saw Alberto's illustrations. That car debuted at Pebble Beach and later won its class at the Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona. Later that year "The Rodders Journal" put it on the cover of issue 71 and it gained strong accolades at SEMA.

In addition, while working with Moal Coachbuilders, Alberto was instrumental in the design and illustrations of Dennis Mariani's streamliner racecar that currently holds the record at Bonneville Salt Flats for vehicles with a flat head Ford Motor achieving 312.171 MPH.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program, it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act, car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards, but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis or space frame chassis that use electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

