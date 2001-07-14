Organic Potash Corporation (CNSX: OPC) (“OPC” or the “Corporation”) announced today that the Corporation is extending the private placement offering that was previously announced on July 6, 2022 (placement of up to One Hundred and Fifty thousand Dollars (“$150,000”) CDN). The terms of the private placement offering will remain the same as previously announced (see press release dated July 6, 2022).

The Corporation expects that the private placement offering to close on or before August 19th, 2022.

About Organic Potash Corporation

Through its proprietary patented technology, Organic Potash Corporation produces 99%+ pure potassium carbonate (potash) from the ash of agricultural waste, in particular, cocoa husks. The purity of the company’s potassium carbonate will allow Organic Potash Corporation to target multiple industries including the Agricultural and Pharmaceutical industry. Organic Potash Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and its shares trade on the Canadian National Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “OPC”. For further information, please visit the company website at www.organicpotash.com.

