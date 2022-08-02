Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

28 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable August 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

