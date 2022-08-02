NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or "the Company"), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced the pricing of the public offering of Common Shares has been extended.

The pricing of the offering is now expected to take place on August 2, 2022. The Company has received approval to list its Common Shares on the NYSE American, with its Common Shares trading under the symbol "EFSH" with trading expected to begin on August 3, 2022.

The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Craft Capital and R.F. Lafferty & Co. are acting as Co-Managers on the follow-on offering and the NYSE-American uplisting. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from:

Craft Capital,377 Oak St, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530 ​

R.F. Lafferty & Co., 40 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance of the timing to complete or the actual size of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

