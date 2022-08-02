PlemCo Management to Spearhead Energy Consumption Panel Discussion

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced that its electric vehicle (EV) charging subsidiary PLEMCo will be a featured sponsor at Fully Charged Live North America - the world's largest electric vehicle show - taking place September 10-11, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Fully Charged Live brings the best brands, a variety of visitor attractions, test drives and a wide selection of EVs together for a two-day event. The show will host indoor and outdoor exhibits including approximately 100 electric vehicles and 100 exhibitors showcasing related technologies.

The event features 30 live panel discussions for attendees, spanning two theaters on-site. On September 11th, PLEMCo CEO Brad Rinehart will lead a panel entitled "America's Energy Consumption Conundrum" to share different opportunities for American consumers to reduce their personal carbon footprints.

"We are thrilled to have PLEMCo present at Fully Charged Live, the world's largest EV show, allowing our team to network with some of the largest players in the industry," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "I look forward to Brad's panel discussion on carbon footprint reduction and how the proliferation of EVs, paired with a robust public charging network such as those offered by PLEMCo, can help to reduce the impact of climate change while creating value for our shareholders.

"This exciting industry spotlight, paired with PLEMCo's recent inclusion in New York State's Charge Ready program, positions us for significant growth in EV charging revenues outside of our Southern California core. This exciting addition also comes on the heels of several multi-million dollar contract wins in Los Angeles county as of late, further fortifying our backlog in what will be a record year for our fast growing company," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership.The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

