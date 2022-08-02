OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.("MHHC" or the "Company") (OTCQB:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a quotation system for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Eligibility to trade on the OTCQB requires companies to be current in their reporting, meet the $0.01 bid test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

The Company's management believes that trading on the OTCQB is one of the last major activities needed to fuel the planned expansion of MHHC, and continuing to transform the Company into a diversified holding corporation. The Company has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past several years towards meeting regulatory requirements, completing 3-years of audited financials from 2019 through 2021, qualifying for a Regulation A offering, improving corporate infrastructure, and hiring resources and employees to assist in increasing shareholder value and revenue growth.

Over the coming weeks the Company will be introducing new websites, IOS and Android applications, new products and services, new business partners, and additional expansion that will indicate and demonstrate a new direction and vision of MHHC Enterprises Inc.

"We are thrilled to have successfully transitioned to the OTCQB from OTCPINK and are proud to start trading our common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market," said Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises, Inc. "We recognize this as a significant milestone surrounding our vision to broaden our investor base while increasing liquidity and visibility. Moreover, the Company looks forward to maintaining a higher level of transparency while informing and engaging potential investors and current shareholders."

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC products are sold through over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provide mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Follow MHHC Enterprises on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MHHCEnterprises

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our planned expansion and anticipated developments to our business and strategy, future operating results and financial position, expected higher visibility, liquidity, transparency and investor engagement with respect to our Company and securities, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our operating results, financial condition, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-11406), the most recent version of which was filed with the SEC on July 8, 2022. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710462/MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-Now-Trades-on-the-OTCQB



