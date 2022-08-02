FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced that its marketing team will be exhibiting MiteXstreamTM at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield from August 11th to the 21st, the Du Quoin (Illinois) State Fair from August 26th to September 5th and Cannabis Conference 2022 in Las Vegas from August 23th to the 25th.

"Exhibiting at the State Fairs in Illinois will have us in front of over 100,000 farmers from all over the Midwest where, on top of the usual challenges, spider mites have been invasive in many locales this year," said Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President and developer of MiteXstreamTM. "Spire+ has been leading the effort necessary to achieving distribution within the Ag Industry, in addition to implementing its online strategies, including our MiteXstream Amazon® Store. Likewise, Bill LoBell, our Sales V.P., will be heading our team at Cannabis Conference 2022, an exciting post-pandemic opportunity to expose large cannabis operators to the value proposition of MiteXstreamTM."

The company will be posting regular updates from these events on Twitter at @BBBT_Corporate.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

833-223-4204

[email protected]

BlackBirdBiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.

