Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1011 stocks valued at a total of $599.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(24.51%), MUB(15.36%), and PEP(10.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 266,806 shares. The trade had a 7.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.01.

On 08/02/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $175.59 per share and a market cap of $243.99Bil. The stock has returned 15.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 455,670 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,437,457. The trade had a 4.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.42 per share and a market cap of $96.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:YUM by 80,504 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.32.

On 08/02/2022, Yum Brands Inc traded for a price of $122.42 per share and a market cap of $35.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 234,976 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 259,385. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.7.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30 per share and a market cap of $11.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 16 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $485284.

On 08/02/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $441436.89 per share and a market cap of $650.86Bil. The stock has returned 5.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

