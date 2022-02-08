Barnett & Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1300 BROAD STREET, SUITE 303 CHATTANOOGA, TN 37402-4976

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(5.43%), ABBV(4.83%), and UNM(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barnett & Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 75,858-share investment in NAS:ALTM. Previously, the stock had a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.31 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Altus Midstream Co traded for a price of $62.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned 24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altus Midstream Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 74,750 shares in NYSE:CNHI, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.56 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, CNH Industrial NV traded for a price of $12.3 per share and a market cap of $16.76Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial NV has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 102.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Barnett & Company, Inc. bought 30,950 shares of NYSE:HPQ for a total holding of 36,825. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.94.

On 08/02/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $32.91 per share and a market cap of $34.21Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Barnett & Company, Inc. bought 16,300 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 42,240. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/02/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.105 per share and a market cap of $149.46Bil. The stock has returned -29.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 96,500-share investment in NYSE:PBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.43 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Pitney Bowes Inc traded for a price of $3.3388 per share and a market cap of $578.40Mil. The stock has returned -55.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pitney Bowes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

