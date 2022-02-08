AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1551 ATLANTIC BLVD JACKSONVILLE, FL 32207

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.68%), MSFT(9.07%), and PDBC(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 122,866 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 508,668. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.11.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.355 per share and a market cap of $8.27Bil. The stock has returned 32.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LFC by 225,639 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.45.

On 08/02/2022, China Life Insurance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7.2154 per share and a market cap of $40.98Bil. The stock has returned -14.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 64,727-share investment in ARCA:BCI. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.35 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET traded for a price of $27.34 per share and a market cap of $997.73Mil. The stock has returned 23.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru established a new position worth 65,593 shares in ARCA:BKLN, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.69 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 30,214 shares in ARCA:SRLN, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.84 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.32 per share and a market cap of $8.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

