WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.29%), AAPL(4.43%), and BMY(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 40,600 shares in NYSE:MET, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.65 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $62.405 per share and a market cap of $51.07Bil. The stock has returned 11.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC bought 147,976 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 332,832. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 08/02/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.54 per share and a market cap of $132.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 10,850-share investment in NYSE:LHX. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $232.57 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $247.76 per share and a market cap of $47.08Bil. The stock has returned 10.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,515-share investment in NAS:REGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $632.11 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $577.22 per share and a market cap of $64.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC bought 12,777 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 112,401. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.2903 per share and a market cap of $2,606.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 44.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

