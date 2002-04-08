SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Tricida, Inc. ( TCDA) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Tricida. The class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) Tricida’s NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, Tricida’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 29, 2022, the court denied in part the motion to dismiss.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Tricida.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

