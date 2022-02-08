PROVIDENT TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

N16 W23217 STONE RIDGE DRIVE WAUKESHA, WI 53188

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $4.07Bil. The top holdings were UNH(15.67%), GOOG(10.70%), and GOOGL(10.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROVIDENT TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 696,532-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $89.125 per share and a market cap of $104.63Bil. The stock has returned -66.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 5,729 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $337.27.

On 08/02/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $304.05 per share and a market cap of $193.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-book ratio of 9.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 698 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.95.

On 08/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.53 per share and a market cap of $1,518.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 627 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.93 per share and a market cap of $1,518.01Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,138 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.2903 per share and a market cap of $2,606.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 44.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

