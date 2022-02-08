Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 469 stocks valued at a total of $2.21Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.53%), MSFT(3.19%), and BRK.B(2.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 376,094 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.47 per share and a market cap of $1,389.68Bil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 122.23, a price-book ratio of 10.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 90,126 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/02/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $184.98 per share and a market cap of $470.48Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-book ratio of 17.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.30 and a price-sales ratio of 16.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 400,884 shares in NAS:PGNY, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.05 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Progyny Inc traded for a price of $30.525 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -44.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progyny Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-book ratio of 10.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 126.06 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 729,150-share investment in NAS:DKNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.15 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $15.14 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -68.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The guru sold out of their 199,925-share investment in NYSE:GXO. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.6 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, GXO Logistics Inc traded for a price of $50.385 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GXO Logistics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

