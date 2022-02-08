BANK OF THE WEST recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $789.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.27%), MSFT(5.60%), and GOOGL(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF THE WEST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,007,549 shares in NYSE:CINT, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.56 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, CI&T Inc traded for a price of $11.6 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CI&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 202.09, a price-book ratio of 7.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.84.

The guru sold out of their 709,821-share investment in NYSE:ZEV. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.39 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Lightning eMotors Inc traded for a price of $3.7821 per share and a market cap of $290.87Mil. The stock has returned -41.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lightning eMotors Inc has a price-book ratio of 17.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 11.45.

BANK OF THE WEST reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 82,304 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.51 per share and a market cap of $25.79Bil. The stock has returned -22.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

BANK OF THE WEST reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 7,494 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $456.86.

On 08/02/2022, Anthem Inc traded for a price of $473.77 per share and a market cap of $114.37Bil. The stock has returned 23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anthem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BANK OF THE WEST reduced their investment in NAS:META by 10,214 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/02/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $159.13 per share and a market cap of $431.43Bil. The stock has returned -54.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

